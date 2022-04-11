‘Is Twitter dying?’: Elon Musk posts list of top 10 Twitter accounts, PM Modi on 9th rank

Elon Musk recently posted a list of top 10 Twitter accounts with the most followers, with PM Modi on the 9th place in the list.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a list on his official Twitter account of the top 10 most-followed accounts on the microblogging website. In his tweet, he called out how the most followed accounts on Twitter are often inactive and only post once every month or so.
Out of the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts on the social networking site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official handle remains in the ninth position, making him the only Indian public figure on the list, which mostly contains singers and celebrities.
Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022
1. Top 10 most followed Twitter accounts
The list that was shared by Elon Musk was originally posted by World of Statistics, with former US President Barack Obama securing the top position. Other notable figures on the list are Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
2. PM Modi on ninth position
In the list shared by Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured the ninth spot with a total of 77.7 million followers, making him the only other political figure on the list besides Barack Obama. Meanwhile, Musk himself is in the eighth position on the list, with 81 million followers.
3. ‘Is Twitter dying?’
Elon Musk, while sharing the list, asked the public if Twitter is dying as a social networking platform since most of the top accounts are very inactive. He said, “Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?”
4. Musk calls out Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber
While saying how most of the top accounts remain inactive for a long time, Musk called out American musical artists Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. He tweeted, “For example, Taylor Swift hasn’t posted anything in 3 months. And Justin Bieber only posted once this year.”
5. Musk’s famous Twitter polls
Ever since he bought the shares of Twitter, the Tesla CEO has been posting a variety of polls, suggesting wacky changes in the microblogging site. He asked on a poll if the ‘w’ from Twitter should be removed, and also asked if the headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter.