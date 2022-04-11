‘Is Twitter dying?’: Elon Musk posts list of top 10 Twitter accounts, PM Modi on 9th rank

Elon Musk recently posted a list of top 10 Twitter accounts with the most followers, with PM Modi on the 9th place in the list.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a list on his official Twitter account of the top 10 most-followed accounts on the microblogging website. In his tweet, he called out how the most followed accounts on Twitter are often inactive and only post once every month or so.

Out of the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts on the social networking site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official handle remains in the ninth position, making him the only Indian public figure on the list, which mostly contains singers and celebrities.