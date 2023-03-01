Search icon
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wedding at lavish hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow: See Pics

IPS Santosh Mishra shared glimpses of his lavish wedding in Lucknow's Hotel Damson Plum, check out the viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 01, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

On February 28, IPS Santosh Mishra of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, married in a special ceremony. During the lavish celebration, both parties' families and friends were present.

1. IPS Santosh Mishra wedding

IPS Santosh Mishra wedding
1/4

The Hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow served as the venue for the lavish wedding. Santosh Mishra's baraat was attended by many police officers in addition to family members.

2. IPS Santosh Mishra with wife Meeta Pandey

IPS Santosh Mishra with wife Meeta Pandey
2/4

IPS Santosh Mishra shared images of wedding and post-wedding rituals, such as the haldi ceremony, on Instagram. IPS chose a dapper look for his enagament ceremony and wore a royal blue sherwani.

3. IPS Santosh Mishra

IPS Santosh Mishra
3/4

Santosh Mishra and Meeta Pandey, who had just gotten married, both had beautiful appearances. On social media, wedding photos have become very popular.

 

4. IPS Santosh Mishra engagement pics

IPS Santosh Mishra engagement pics
4/4

IPS In contrast to Meeta, who was dressed beautifully in a traditional red lehenga with an orange dupatta, Santosh Mishra wore an off-white sherwani and a royal red shawl.

