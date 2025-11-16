Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 16, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
1.Introduction
A home is a place where one can relax, declutter thoughts, and forget about problems with a piping hot cup of chai. On these lines, let us tell you that Shubhman Gill's house is located in Punjab's Fazilka. A blend of elegance, comfort, and style, it is a spacious family home in a peaceful neighbourhood. As per media reports, the house is worth Rs 3.2 crores.
2.The living room
Cricketer Shubhman Gill's living room speaks volumes about his rich and minimal taste. The living room is the centrepiece of the house, featuring modern interiors and on-point lighting. It is decorated with comfy sofas, a stylish white coffee table, and a large TV in the centre.
3.The dining area
Moving to the dining area, it is both stylish and elegant. Equipped with ample storage and modern appliances, the dining area provides a cozy space where the family can spend quality time and have delicious meals.
4.Gym area
Needless to say, Shubham Gill's fitness inspires us all. And the secret behind it? His house comprises a dedicated fitness area where the cricketer can work out and spend time with himself.
5.A luxurious bedroom
Shubhman Gill's bedroom is both luxurious and functional, comprising elegant and stylish furniture, a walk-in closet, and a king-sized comfortable bed.