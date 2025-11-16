FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics

Shubhman Gill, one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers, is known for his distinctive performances on the field. Off the field, Shubhman enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, reflecting his royal yet elegant taste. Let's take a quick tour of his house.

Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 16, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

1.Introduction

Introduction
1

A home is a place where one can relax, declutter thoughts, and forget about problems with a piping hot cup of chai. On these lines, let us tell you that Shubhman Gill's house is located in Punjab's Fazilka. A blend of elegance, comfort, and style, it is a spacious family home in a peaceful neighbourhood. As per media reports, the house is worth Rs 3.2 crores. 

 

2.The living room

The living room
2

Cricketer Shubhman Gill's living room speaks volumes about his rich and minimal taste. The living room is the centrepiece of the house, featuring modern interiors and on-point lighting. It is decorated with comfy sofas, a stylish white coffee table, and a large TV in the centre. 

3.The dining area

The dining area
3

Moving to the dining area, it is both stylish and elegant. Equipped with ample storage and modern appliances, the dining area provides a cozy space where the family can spend quality time and have delicious meals. 

4.Gym area

Gym area
4

Needless to say, Shubham Gill's fitness inspires us all. And the secret behind it? His house comprises a dedicated fitness area where the cricketer can work out and spend time with himself. 

5.A luxurious bedroom

A luxurious bedroom
5

Shubhman Gill's bedroom is both luxurious and functional, comprising elegant and stylish furniture, a walk-in closet, and a king-sized comfortable bed. 

