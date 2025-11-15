FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Inside Ravindra Jadeja’s luxurious bungalow with grand interiors and lush gardens, it costs Rs …

In these photos, we offer a glimpse into the luxurious and palatial bungalow of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Shweta Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

1.Ravindra Jadeja's luxurious bungalow

Ravindra Jadeja's luxurious bungalow
1

In these photos, we offer a glimpse into the luxurious and palatial bungalow of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. 

2.Ravindra Jadeja owns a four-story bungalow in Jamnagar

Ravindra Jadeja owns a four-story bungalow in Jamnagar
2

Ravindra Jadeja owns a four-story palatial bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reflecting his penchant for elegance and grandeur. This vintage home is surrounded by lush greenery and features a classic touch with regal elements such as antique decor, intricate patterns, and luxurious materials.

3.Ravindra Jadeja's palatial cost

Ravindra Jadeja's palatial cost
3

Ravindra Jadeja's palatial home in Jamnagar is reportedly worth around Rs 10 crore.

4.The main entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's home resembles a Maharaja's court

The main entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's home resembles a Maharaja's court
4

The main entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's home is reminiscent of a Maharaja's court, with large, beautifully crafted doors that reflect his family's lineage and nobility. The bungalow's exterior is adorned with intricate designs and patterns, creating a regal look amidst the greenery.

5.Ravindra Jadeja's dining area features traditional decor

Ravindra Jadeja's dining area features traditional decor
5

The dining area of ​​Ravindra Jadeja's home is adorned with traditional decor, further enhancing its vintage charm. Gold stripes and prison-themed decor further enhance the royal atmosphere.

