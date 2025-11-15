Inside Ravindra Jadeja’s luxurious bungalow with grand interiors and lush gardens, it costs Rs …

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
VIRAL
Shweta Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
1.Ravindra Jadeja's luxurious bungalow
In these photos, we offer a glimpse into the luxurious and palatial bungalow of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
2.Ravindra Jadeja owns a four-story bungalow in Jamnagar
Ravindra Jadeja owns a four-story palatial bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reflecting his penchant for elegance and grandeur. This vintage home is surrounded by lush greenery and features a classic touch with regal elements such as antique decor, intricate patterns, and luxurious materials.
3.Ravindra Jadeja's palatial cost
Ravindra Jadeja's palatial home in Jamnagar is reportedly worth around Rs 10 crore.
4.The main entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's home resembles a Maharaja's court
The main entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's home is reminiscent of a Maharaja's court, with large, beautifully crafted doors that reflect his family's lineage and nobility. The bungalow's exterior is adorned with intricate designs and patterns, creating a regal look amidst the greenery.
5.Ravindra Jadeja's dining area features traditional decor
The dining area of Ravindra Jadeja's home is adorned with traditional decor, further enhancing its vintage charm. Gold stripes and prison-themed decor further enhance the royal atmosphere.