Inside pictures of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, fee structure is in lakhs

The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), situated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, is a prestigious institution known for its high academic standards and modern facilities. Offering a variety of curricula, DAIS provides a comprehensive educational experience. The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.
1. Area
Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The campus is spread over a substantial area, providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students.
2. Fees
The annual tuition fee for DAIS varies by grade level. For the academic year 2023-2024, the fees range from approximately INR 1,70,000 for Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to INR 5,40,000 for Grade 12.
3. Academic Programs
DAIS offers multiple curricula including the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).
4. Facilities
The school boasts modern facilities including science and computer laboratories, a library, art and music rooms, a swimming pool, and sports facilities for cricket, football, basketball, and tennis.
5. Extracurricular Activities
DAIS emphasizes a holistic approach to education, offering a wide range of extracurricular activities including drama, music, dance, debating, and various clubs and societies.
6. Notable Achievements
DAIS has consistently ranked among the top international schools in India. Its students have achieved outstanding results in national and international examinations, and many have gained admission to prestigious universities worldwide.