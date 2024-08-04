Inside pictures of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, fee structure is in lakhs

The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), situated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, is a prestigious institution known for its high academic standards and modern facilities. Offering a variety of curricula, DAIS provides a comprehensive educational experience. The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.