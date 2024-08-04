Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3100291
HomePhotos

Inside pictures of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, fee structure is in lakhs

The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.

  • Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 04, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), situated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, is a prestigious institution known for its high academic standards and modern facilities. Offering a variety of curricula, DAIS provides a comprehensive educational experience. The school's emphasis on holistic development ensures that students excel in various fields, making it a leading choice for education in India.

 

1. Area

Area
1/6

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The campus is spread over a substantial area, providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students.

 

2. Fees

Fees
2/6

The annual tuition fee for DAIS varies by grade level. For the academic year 2023-2024, the fees range from approximately INR 1,70,000 for Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to INR 5,40,000 for Grade 12.

3. Academic Programs

Academic Programs
3/6

DAIS offers multiple curricula including the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

4. Facilities

Facilities
4/6

The school boasts modern facilities including science and computer laboratories, a library, art and music rooms, a swimming pool, and sports facilities for cricket, football, basketball, and tennis.

 

5. Extracurricular Activities

Extracurricular Activities
5/6

DAIS emphasizes a holistic approach to education, offering a wide range of extracurricular activities including drama, music, dance, debating, and various clubs and societies.

 

6. Notable Achievements

Notable Achievements
6/6

DAIS has consistently ranked among the top international schools in India. Its students have achieved outstanding results in national and international examinations, and many have gained admission to prestigious universities worldwide.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences
India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...
Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...
Signs of bad digestive health
7 starry images of space shared by NASA
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews