Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious home: The ultra-luxurious home of billionaire Anil Ambani is spread over 16,000 sq ft.

  • Sep 22, 2024, 09:18 PM IST

Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious home: Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani with a Rs 968637 crore net worth, is scripting a massive comeback with Reliance Infrastructure. Anil Ambani, once the sixth-richest person in the world, has experienced notable highs and lows. He filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but he and his wife, Tina Munim, a philanthropist and former Bollywood actress, have continued to live a lavish lifestyle. This article explores Anil and Tina Ambani's affluent lifestyle, including their opulent mansion, private plane, collection of pricey cars, and total net worth.

1. Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious Mumbai home worth...

One of Anil Ambani's most valued possessions is his home located in Mumbai's Pali Hill which is worth Rs 5,000 crores and is counted among the costliest houses in India.

2. Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s house is spread over 16,000 sq ft

Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s residence is spread over an area of 16,000 square feet and has a helipad too. The property also has an open swimming pool, gymnasium, a huge garage, among other premium amenities.

3. Stunning view of the Arabian Sea

Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s residence is a 17-storey home in Mumbai's Pali Hill and it provides a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

4. Architects from..

Architects from abroad designed the luxurious sofa sets, comfy recliners, and royal glass windows that make up the room's creamy interiors. In the opulent residence, Anil and Tina Ambani live with their two sons and daughter-in-law Krisha Shah.

5. Mumbai skyline

With a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, each floor is dedicated to an Ambani family member. International architects created the luxurious sofa sets, royal glass windows, milky colours, and cosy recliners for the interiors.

