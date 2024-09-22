Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious home: Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani with a Rs 968637 crore net worth, is scripting a massive comeback with Reliance Infrastructure. Anil Ambani, once the sixth-richest person in the world, has experienced notable highs and lows. He filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but he and his wife, Tina Munim, a philanthropist and former Bollywood actress, have continued to live a lavish lifestyle. This article explores Anil and Tina Ambani's affluent lifestyle, including their opulent mansion, private plane, collection of pricey cars, and total net worth.