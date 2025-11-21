Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
VIRAL
Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 21, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
1.About Antilia
Located on Billionaires' Row in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Antilia is a lavish 27-storey residence that is named after the mythical island Antillia, which was believed to lie in the Atlantic Ocean.
2.Who lives in Antilia?
Antilia houses Kokilaben Ambani, the mother of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mukesh Ambani himself, and his wife and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, their two sons, Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika.
3.Whopping cost of Antilia
Built from 2006 to 2010, Antilia costs a whopping Rs 14 thousand crore, i.e., Rs 1,40,000,000,000! According to media reports, Antilia also has a strong 600-member staff who keep the residence in order.
4.Three helipads along with stunning views
Antilia boasts three helipads along with some gorgeous views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian sea. The building can withstand an earthquake of even magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.
5.Nine elevators!
The building has nine elevators, designed to take members to specific floors. Moreover, the Ambanis' love for luxury cars is reflected in the fact that six floors of Antilia are devoted to garages. Antilia also houses several luxury cars, some of which are Mukesh Ambani's favourites.