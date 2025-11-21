FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Reliance Boss Mukesh Ambani is the owner of the second most expensive house in the world, Antilia, which ranks right after Buckingham Palace. But have you ever wondered what it looks like from inside? Let's give you a quick tour of the lavish residence that houses Asia's richest man and his family.

Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 21, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

1.About Antilia

About Antilia
1

Located on Billionaires' Row in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Antilia is a lavish 27-storey residence that is named after the mythical island Antillia, which was believed to lie in the Atlantic Ocean. 

 

2.Who lives in Antilia?

Who lives in Antilia?
2

Antilia houses Kokilaben Ambani, the mother of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mukesh Ambani himself, and his wife and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, their two sons, Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika. 

3.Whopping cost of Antilia

Whopping cost of Antilia
3

Built from 2006 to 2010, Antilia costs a whopping Rs 14 thousand crore, i.e., Rs 1,40,000,000,000! According to media reports, Antilia also has a strong 600-member staff who keep the residence in order. 

 

4.Three helipads along with stunning views

Three helipads along with stunning views
4

Antilia boasts three helipads along with some gorgeous views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian sea. The building can withstand an earthquake of even magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. 

 

5.Nine elevators!

Nine elevators!
5

The building has nine elevators, designed to take members to specific floors. Moreover, the Ambanis' love for luxury cars is reflected in the fact that six floors of Antilia are devoted to garages. Antilia also houses several luxury cars, some of which are Mukesh Ambani's favourites. 

