Indians who own houses in Burj Khalifa, know how much it costs to live there

1 . Burj Khalifa back story

Initially known as Burj Dubai, this iconic tower was part of Dubai's vision to become a global business and tourism hub. After six years of construction, it was completed in 2010 and officially opened on January 4th. Designed by Adrian Smith, the skyscraper broke records for its unprecedented height and grandeur. Renamed Burj Khalifa in tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and Dubai's ambition.