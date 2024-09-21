Search icon
Indian states with highest number of women drinkers

These Indian states hold records for the highest consumption of alcohol among women.

  Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 21, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

India ranks as the third-largest market globally for alcoholic beverages, following China and Russia. The country is experiencing a rapid increase in alcohol consumption, but the subject remains a hotly debated one, shaped by cultural, religious, and regional dynamics.

1. Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh
1/7

In Arunachal Pradesh, 26% of women aged 15–49 consume alcohol, largely due to the state's cultural traditions. Offering rice beer, known as "apong," to guests is deeply ingrained in the customs of the region's ethnic groups.

2. Sikkim

Sikkim
2/7

In Sikkim, 16.2% of women consume alcohol, placing it second on the list. The state has a longstanding tradition of household liquor production, passed down through generations. Despite social stigmas, alcohol remains culturally significant.

3. Assam

Assam
3/7

In Assam, 7.3% of women consume alcohol. Among tribal communities, brewing and consuming alcohol has a long history and is viewed as both a ritual and a lifestyle.

4. Telangana

Telangana
4/7

 In Telangana, 6.7% of women drink alcohol, with higher consumption rates in rural areas compared to urban centers. This reflects the widespread alcohol use among rural women in the state.

5. Jharkhand

Jharkhand
5/7

In Jharkhand, 6.1% of women drink alcohol, primarily from marginalized tribal communities. Many in these communities face limited job opportunities, leading them to turn to alcohol as a way to cope.

6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
6/7

 In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 5% of women consume alcohol, influenced by social customs, stress, and the age at which drinking begins.

7. Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh
7/7

Approximately 5% of women in Chhattisgarh consume alcohol, with stress and limited opportunities being key contributing factors.

