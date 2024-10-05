India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Here is the list of some of the most expensive cars in India and their owners.
1. Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition
The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition, owned by V. S. Reddy, managing director of British Biologicals, is among the most expensive cars in India, valued at approximately Rs 14 crore. This luxury vehicle features a powerful 6.75-litre V8 engine that delivers 506 horsepower and an impressive 1,020 Nm of torque, exemplifying the pinnacle of automotive engineering and opulence.
2. Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB
Nita Mukesh Ambani, the wife of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, owns a customized Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, which is worth over Rs 12 crore. The car has a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 571 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.
3. Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard
Mukesh Ambani's impressive collection of luxurious cars features the Mercedes S600 Guard, a bulletproof luxury sedan that exemplifies both safety and sophistication. This high-end vehicle is equipped with a robust 6.0-litre V12 engine, generating 523 horsepower and 830 Nm of torque. Valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, the Mercedes-Guard S600 combines top-tier performance with elite security features, making it a standout in Ambani's luxurious car collection.
4. Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge
The Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge is likely the most expensive car in Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's collection, with a price tag of approximately Rs 12.25 crore. This ultra-luxurious vehicle features a powerful 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering an impressive 592 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.
5. McLaren 765 LT Spider
Hyderabad-based businessman Naseer Khan is a proud owner of the McLaren 765 LT Spider, valued at around Rs 12 crore. This high-performance sports car is equipped with a formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces an impressive 765 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is complemented by a 7-speed sequential gearbox.