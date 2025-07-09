6 . Band that goes far beyond music

6

We’re not pretending Trilok isn’t AI - that’s the point. The bandmates are fully digital characters, each with their own identity, personality, and journey," Vijay added. "We’re building something that goes far beyond music, this is a new genre, a new storytelling format. I’ve always believed technology is a friend and not a foe and it should fuel creativity.”

With Trilok, Collective is doubling down on its vision to reflect and shape pop culture by experimenting boldly with format, attention, and narrative.