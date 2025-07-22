India's cheapest 7-Seater EV car launch: Check key features, variants, price starting at Rs...

3 . Performance

The top-trim Carens Clavis EV with the larger 51.4 kWh battery packs a punch. That version uses a powerful front-mounted electric motor delivering about 171 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Thanks to that setup, it zips from 0 to 100 km/h in just around 8.4 seconds, a real surprise for a family-sized seven-seater.