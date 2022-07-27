Search icon
In Pics: Saudi Arabia promotes 'vertical' living via NEOM's zero-carbon city 'The Line'

The Line: The city, designed to be 200 meters wide, 170 km long, and 500 metres above sea level, is a civilisational revolution.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has unveiled the design of 'THE LINE', a city to promote a green lifestyle confronting environmental crises. The city, designed to be 200 meters wide, 170 km long, and 500 metres above sea level, is a civilisational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature, he told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

1. Zero-carbon city at NEOM

1/5

The zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build at NEOM will vertically layer homes, offices, public parks, and schools within a mirrored facade stretching over 170 km (150 miles), the crown prince said.

2. When was 'The Line' first planned?

2/5

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first unveiled plans for 'The Line' in January 2021, the first major construction project for the $500 billion NEOM business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's top oil exporter.

3. 'The Line': How many people can live there?

3/5

The city, 200 metres wide and running on "100% renewable energy," will also include a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes. It will eventually accommodate 9 million residents, state news agency SPA cited him as saying.

4. How does 'The Line' challenge traditional way of living?

4/5

"The city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities," the prince said. "The designs of The Line embody how urban communities will be in the future in an environment free from roads, cars, and emissions."

5. How much will 'The Line' at NEOM cost?

5/5

The prince had said last year that the project's infrastructure would cost $100 billion to $200 billion. SPA did not provide any updated figures.
The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including industrial and logistics areas, planned for completion in 2025.

