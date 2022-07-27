In pics: Rare condition leaves baby with hair looking like Albert Einstein

The 18-month-old was born with a rare hair syndrome which leads to dry and frizzy hair that cannot be flattened down.

Pictures of a toddler have gone on social media with netizens comparing her with Albert Einstein and Boris Johnson for her messy blonde locks.

The 18-month-old was born with a rare hair syndrome which leads to dry and frizzy hair that cannot be flattened down.