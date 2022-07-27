Search icon
In pics: Rare condition leaves baby with hair looking like Albert Einstein

The 18-month-old was born with a rare hair syndrome which leads to dry and frizzy hair that cannot be flattened down.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 26, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Pictures of a toddler have gone on social media with netizens comparing her with Albert Einstein and Boris Johnson for her messy blonde locks.

1. Who is this toddler?

The 18-month-old Layla Davis was born with the rare condition and her parents have struggled to comb her frizzy hair.

She lives with her family in Great Blakenham, in Suffolk. She was formally diagnosed earlier this month. (Photo: uncombable_locks) 

2. Uncombable Hair Syndrome

The baby has Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS) which is a rare disorder which results in silvery-blond or straw-coloured hair in people.

It mainly affects the scalp of the individual and makes combing almost impossible. (Photo: uncombable_locks)

3. Netizens compare her with Einstein

Since her pictures were shared on social media, people have started comparing her hair to the famous scientist Albert Einstein and even the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: uncombable_locks)

4. What does Scientists about the syndrome?

Scientists say that there are only 100 cases of UHS across the world. Though there is no cure, the condition usually gets better or goes away around the start of puberty. (Photo: uncombable_locks)

 

