In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

From Times Square and Burj Khalifa to Sydney Opera House, see how cities around the world welcomed the New Year 2026 with fireworks, traditions, and celebrations.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 01, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Kiritimati, Kiribati

Kiritimati, Kiribati
The island of Kiritimati in the Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first place on Earth to enter 2026.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia
Sydney lit up the sky with its world-famous fireworks over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland welcomed the New Year with fireworks launched from the Sky Tower, illuminating the city skyline and drawing crowds to waterfront viewing spots.

Tokyo and Osaka, Japan

Tokyo and Osaka, Japan
In Japan, traditional customs took centre stage. In Osaka, young women dressed in elegant kimonos participated in a Shinto ritual procession at Sumiyoshi Taisha.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong
Hong Kong celebrated with live performances, light displays, and crowds gathering along the harbour to ring in 2026 with music and colour.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hosted a grand display combining fireworks, laser lights, music, and water effects.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
Thousands lined the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok as fireworks lit up the skyline, reflecting beautifully over the water and boats below.

London and Edinburgh, UK

London and Edinburgh, UK
London welcomed 2026 with fireworks around the London Eye and Big Ben, while Edinburgh celebrated Hogmanay with traditional festivities.

Paris and Berlin, Europe

Paris and Berlin, Europe
Fireworks lit up the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, as crowds gathered on historic streets to celebrate the New Year together.

New York City, USA

New York City, USA
In Times Square, the iconic ball drop took place amid confetti and cheers. An estimated one million people gathered as the city counted down to midnight, officially welcoming 2026.

