In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Here are 5 key moments of Ambani family from Paris Olympics 2024 that went viral.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani were seen in the Paris Olypics after the lavish wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani, in Mumbai earlier month. They were accompanied by Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, as well as the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
1. Nita and Mukesh Ambani attending the Opening Ceremony
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were present at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the French capital. They were seen in the crowd wearing ponchos in the rain, posing together with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
2. 2. Visit to Disneyland Paris
While in Paris, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, visited Disneyland and was seen with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui. He was captured holding his granddaughter while posing with Faruqui and her family.
3. 3: Ambanis attending the Paris Olympics
Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were seen at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably, Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
4. 4. Family dinner
The Ambani family went for dinner at Royal Monceau in Paris. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant left together in one car, while Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani waited for their car.
5. 5. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani walking on the streets of Paris
Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris, enjoying some quality time together after their wedding in July.