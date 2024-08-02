Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3099896
HomePhotos

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Here are 5 key moments of Ambani family from Paris Olympics 2024 that went viral.

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 02, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Nita and Mukesh Ambani were seen in the Paris Olypics after the lavish wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani, in Mumbai earlier month. They were accompanied by Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, as well as the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

1. Nita and Mukesh Ambani attending the Opening Ceremony

Nita and Mukesh Ambani attending the Opening Ceremony
1/5

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were present at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the French capital. They were seen in the crowd wearing ponchos in the rain, posing together with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

 

2. 2. Visit to Disneyland Paris

2. Visit to Disneyland Paris
2/5

While in Paris, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, visited Disneyland and was seen with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui. He was captured holding his granddaughter while posing with Faruqui and her family.

 

3. 3: Ambanis attending the Paris Olympics

3: Ambanis attending the Paris Olympics
3/5

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were seen at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably, Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

 

4. 4. Family dinner

4. Family dinner
4/5

The Ambani family went for dinner at Royal Monceau in Paris. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant left together in one car, while Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani waited for their car.

 

5. 5. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani walking on the streets of Paris

5. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani walking on the streets of Paris
5/5

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris, enjoying some quality time together after their wedding in July.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure
Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts
Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally
In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris
Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews