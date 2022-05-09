In pics: Meet Azam Ansari, duplicate of Salman Khan who got arrested in Lucknow for ‘breech of peace’

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested Ansari, who imitated Salman Khan on social media and has many followers.

The Uttar Pradesh Police detained Azam Ansari, the Bollywood star Salman Khan's doppelganger, on Sunday for disrupting the peace in a public location.

On Sunday night, Ansari was filming a reel (short movie) near the ancient Clock Tower, when a large throng gathered on the road to watch the replica Salman Khan, causing significant traffic congestion. Here are some pictures of Azam Ansari.