In pics: Meet Azam Ansari, duplicate of Salman Khan who got arrested in Lucknow for ‘breech of peace’

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested Ansari, who imitated Salman Khan on social media and has many followers.

  • May 09, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police detained Azam Ansari, the Bollywood star Salman Khan's doppelganger, on Sunday for disrupting the peace in a public location.

On Sunday night, Ansari was filming a reel (short movie) near the ancient Clock Tower, when a large throng gathered on the road to watch the replica Salman Khan, causing significant traffic congestion. Here are some pictures of Azam Ansari.

Salman Khan lookalike Azam Ansari arrested
Uttar Pradesh police detained Salman Khan lookalike Azam Ansari on Sunday for disturbing the peace in a public location.

Arrested under section 151
The duplicate actor has also been handed a challan for breach of peace under section 151 by the Thakurganj police station.

Filming site of Azam Ansari's video
For his social media fan base, the replica actor would often stop in the middle of the road to film a reel for his projects.

Viral videos with Salman mimicry
He would often shoot reels while half-naked or even while puffing on a cigarette out in the open.

Large crowd gather to see him
Thousands of people would assemble on the street to get a glimpse of the false Salman Khan, resulting in traffic gridlock.

1,67,000 followers​ on YouTube
On YouTube, the impersonator actor has more than one 1,67,000 followers and millions of views.

 

Popular among local people
Ansari is very popular among people, especially in Lucknow, and is able to attract a large crowd.

76,800 followers on Instagram
On Instagram, Ansari has nearly 76,800 followers as of the time this post was written.

 

