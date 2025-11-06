FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

VIRAL

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...

Anil Ambani's residence, aptly named "Abode," stands as a testament to luxury and architectural brilliance in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood.

Shweta Singh | Nov 06, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

1.Anil Ambani's residence 'Abode'

Anil Ambani's residence 'Abode'
1

Anil Ambani's residence, aptly named "Abode," stands as a testament to luxury and architectural brilliance in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood. Spanning approximately 16,000 square feet and rising 17 stories high, this opulent mansion is valued at around Rs 5,000 crore, making it one of India's most expensive private homes. 

 

2.Anil Ambani's Net Worth

Anil Ambani's Net Worth
2

One listed among one of the world’s six richest persons by Forbes, Anil Ambani current net worth is shadowed by ambiguity due to his financial liabilities, However, a recent resurgence has surged the net worth of his Reliance Infrastructure to Rs 9,041 crore.

 

3.Spread over 16,000 sq ft

Spread over 16,000 sq ft
3

The ultra-luxurious home of billionaire Anil Ambani is spread over 16,000 sq ft and features a Helipad, an open swimming pool, gymnasium, a huge garage, among other premium amenities.

 

4.Standing at 66 feet tall and has various luxuious

Standing at 66 feet tall and has various luxuious
4

This 66-meter-tall building, spanning 17 stories, stands as a marvel of modern engineering. The current structure ranks among the costliest and most luxurious homes in India. In addition to this property, the Ambani family also owns the Sea Wind in Cuffe Parade, a house steeped in family history and nostalgia.

 

5.Amenities

Amenities
5

This luxurious mansion also features an open-air swimming pool, a rooftop helipad, an expansive garage housing luxury cars, and a spacious temple with a dedicated 'havan' area. Additionally, each family member has a dedicated floor. 

 

