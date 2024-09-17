Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3107948
HomePhotos

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Jai Vilas palace, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, current residence of the Scindia family, is a three-story building spread over 12,40,771 square feet area.

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 17, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior is indeed a magnificent and luxurious estate worth a staggering Rs 4000 crore. This opulent palace is a symbol of grandeur and extravagance, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and architectural beauty. The royal palace is inspired by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles, with a classic ode to European architecture.

The Jai Vilas Palace is not only grand in appearance but also has a royal history attached to it.

Let's delve into some lesser-known facts about Jyotiaditya Scindia's Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.

 

 

1. Jai Vilas Palace hall adorned with 560 kg of gold

Jai Vilas Palace hall adorned with 560 kg of gold
1/5

The Jai Vilas Palace Hall is a sight to behold, adorned with an impressive 560 kg of gold. The intricate gold detailing adds a touch of royalty and splendor to this already magnificent space, reflecting the wealth and grandiose lifestyle of the Scindia family.

2. Jai Vilas Palace's unique silver model train

Jai Vilas Palace's unique silver model train
2/5

 The Jai Vilas Palace is also home to a unique silver model train that runs through the dining table, serving as a luxurious and charming addition to the palace's decor. This intricate and rare piece showcases the attention to detail and the exquisite taste of the Scindia family.

 

3. Jai Vilas Palace: 8 elephants suspended from the ceiling

Jai Vilas Palace: 8 elephants suspended from the ceiling
3/5

The Jai Vilas Palace is also home to a unique silver model train that runs through the dining table, serving as a luxurious and charming addition to the palace's decor. This intricate and rare piece showcases the attention to detail and the exquisite taste of the Scindia family.

4. Jai Vilas Palace's historic museum

Jai Vilas Palace's historic museum
4/5

The palace houses a rare and historic museum that displays a fascinating collection of artifacts, paintings, and memorabilia that offer a glimpse into the rich history and culture of the Scindia dynasty. Visitors can explore the heritage and legacy of the family through the carefully curated exhibits in this museum.

5. Who built Jai Vilas Palace and why? Who lives there now?

Who built Jai Vilas Palace and why? Who lives there now?
5/5

The Jai Vilas Palace was built by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia in the late 19th century. Today, the palace is primarily maintained by the Scindia family, with Jyotiraditya Scindia being one of the prominent members. While the palace is open to the public for tours, parts of it are still used as a residence by the Scindia family, preserving the legacy and heritage of this magnificent estate.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust
Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world
COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus
This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..
From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews