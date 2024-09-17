In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Jai Vilas palace, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, current residence of the Scindia family, is a three-story building spread over 12,40,771 square feet area.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior is indeed a magnificent and luxurious estate worth a staggering Rs 4000 crore. This opulent palace is a symbol of grandeur and extravagance, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and architectural beauty. The royal palace is inspired by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles, with a classic ode to European architecture.
The Jai Vilas Palace is not only grand in appearance but also has a royal history attached to it.
Let's delve into some lesser-known facts about Jyotiaditya Scindia's Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.
1. Jai Vilas Palace hall adorned with 560 kg of gold
The Jai Vilas Palace Hall is a sight to behold, adorned with an impressive 560 kg of gold. The intricate gold detailing adds a touch of royalty and splendor to this already magnificent space, reflecting the wealth and grandiose lifestyle of the Scindia family.
2. Jai Vilas Palace's unique silver model train
The Jai Vilas Palace is also home to a unique silver model train that runs through the dining table, serving as a luxurious and charming addition to the palace's decor. This intricate and rare piece showcases the attention to detail and the exquisite taste of the Scindia family.
3. Jai Vilas Palace: 8 elephants suspended from the ceiling
4. Jai Vilas Palace's historic museum
The palace houses a rare and historic museum that displays a fascinating collection of artifacts, paintings, and memorabilia that offer a glimpse into the rich history and culture of the Scindia dynasty. Visitors can explore the heritage and legacy of the family through the carefully curated exhibits in this museum.
5. Who built Jai Vilas Palace and why? Who lives there now?
The Jai Vilas Palace was built by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia in the late 19th century. Today, the palace is primarily maintained by the Scindia family, with Jyotiraditya Scindia being one of the prominent members. While the palace is open to the public for tours, parts of it are still used as a residence by the Scindia family, preserving the legacy and heritage of this magnificent estate.