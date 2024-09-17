In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Jai Vilas palace, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, current residence of the Scindia family, is a three-story building spread over 12,40,771 square feet area.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior is indeed a magnificent and luxurious estate worth a staggering Rs 4000 crore. This opulent palace is a symbol of grandeur and extravagance, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and architectural beauty. The royal palace is inspired by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles, with a classic ode to European architecture.

The Jai Vilas Palace is not only grand in appearance but also has a royal history attached to it.

Let's delve into some lesser-known facts about Jyotiaditya Scindia's Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.