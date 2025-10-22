In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
Meemansa Shekhawat | Oct 22, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
1.Navjot Simi's Diwali outfit
In this picture, IPS Navjot Dimi is seen wearing a stunning black velvet kurta, featuring an intricate design around the neck. She wore heavy earrings, perfectly complementing her looks, and kept her straight hair open.
2.The happy couple
The mandatory one - IPS Navjot Simi was seen lighting a diya with her hubby, IAS Tushar Singla, flaunting charming smiles on their faces. The couple also lit phuljharis to further illuminate their Diwali celebrations.
3.The family picture
And here's a perfect family picture! IPS Navjot Simi's mother and mother-in-law turned heads in their desi looks.
4.About Navjot Simi
IPS Navjot Simi is a 2017-batch IPS officer. Despite having encountered a setback on her first attempt in 2016, IPS Simi took the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) again in 2017, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 735. Her husband, IAS Tushar Singla, is a 2015-batch civil servant who bagged the 86th rank in the UPSC exam.
5.Tied the knot in 2020
The couple tied the knot on February 14, 2020 in an intimate ceremony, marked by the presence of their family members and close friends.