In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

4 . About Navjot Simi

IPS Navjot Simi is a 2017-batch IPS officer. Despite having encountered a setback on her first attempt in 2016, IPS Simi took the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) again in 2017, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 735. Her husband, IAS Tushar Singla, is a 2015-batch civil servant who bagged the 86th rank in the UPSC exam.