In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...

Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'

Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...

Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

SaaS Skills are Non-Negotiable for Public Asset Management's Tech Future

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatte

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Zelenskyy's BIG statement on Trump peace proposal: 'Good compromise...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomePhotos

VIRAL

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

Recently, IPS Navjot Simi and IAS Tushar Singla - the power couple - dropped a couple of beautiful pictures from their Diwali celebration with the family, and needless to say, the internet is going gaga! So, let's dive into their glamorous Diwali celebrations!

Meemansa Shekhawat | Oct 22, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

1.Navjot Simi's Diwali outfit

Navjot Simi's Diwali outfit
1

In this picture, IPS Navjot Dimi is seen wearing a stunning black velvet kurta, featuring an intricate design around the neck. She wore heavy earrings, perfectly complementing her looks, and kept her straight hair open.

 

Advertisement

2.The happy couple

The happy couple
2

The mandatory one - IPS Navjot Simi was seen lighting a diya with her hubby, IAS Tushar Singla, flaunting charming smiles on their faces. The couple also lit phuljharis to further illuminate their Diwali celebrations. 

 

3.The family picture

The family picture
3

And here's a perfect family picture! IPS Navjot Simi's mother and mother-in-law turned heads in their desi looks. 

4.About Navjot Simi

About Navjot Simi
4

IPS Navjot Simi is a 2017-batch IPS officer. Despite having encountered a setback on her first attempt in 2016, IPS Simi took the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) again in 2017, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 735. Her husband, IAS Tushar Singla, is a 2015-batch civil servant who bagged the 86th rank in the UPSC exam. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Tied the knot in 2020

Tied the knot in 2020
5

The couple tied the knot on February 14, 2020 in an intimate ceremony, marked by the presence of their family members and close friends. 

 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, admits 'iss duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta', he is..
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, he is...
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since Ukraine war started?
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE