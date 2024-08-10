In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

Six birds, including the ostrich, emu, kiwi, kakapo, cassowary, and penguin, have wings but cannot fly. These flightless birds have adapted their wings for other purposes, such as running, swimming, and maintaining balance in their environments.

Despite having wings, some birds have evolved to live entirely on the ground or in water, adapting their wings for purposes other than flight. These flightless birds, like ostriches and penguins, showcase incredible adaptations that allow them to thrive in their unique environments, whether it's through running, swimming, or ground foraging.