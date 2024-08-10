In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

Six birds, including the ostrich, emu, kiwi, kakapo, cassowary, and penguin, have wings but cannot fly. These flightless birds have adapted their wings for other purposes, such as running, swimming, and maintaining balance in their environments.
Despite having wings, some birds have evolved to live entirely on the ground or in water, adapting their wings for purposes other than flight. These flightless birds, like ostriches and penguins, showcase incredible adaptations that allow them to thrive in their unique environments, whether it's through running, swimming, or ground foraging.
1. Ostrich
The ostrich is the largest living bird, native to Africa. Its impressive wings are used primarily for balance and display, not for flying. It relies on its powerful legs to run at high speeds.
2. Emu
Native to Australia, the emu is a large flightless bird. Its wings are small relative to its body and are used for balance while running. Emus are known for their impressive speed and endurance.
3. Kiwi
The kiwi is a small, nocturnal bird from New Zealand with tiny, underdeveloped wings. These wings are too small for flight and serve mainly as an evolutionary remnant. Kiwis are more adapted to foraging on the ground.
4. Kakapo
Also known as the owl parrot, the kakapo is a flightless parrot from New Zealand. It has large wings but uses them primarily for balance and display. This nocturnal bird is adapted to a ground-dwelling lifestyle.
5. Cassowary
The cassowary is a large, flightless bird from New Guinea and northern Australia. Its wings are not used for flying but for balance and display. The cassowary is notable for its powerful legs and striking appearance.
6. Penguin
Penguins are flightless birds adapted to life in the water. Their wings have evolved into flippers, making them excellent swimmers. While they cannot fly, they are highly agile underwater.