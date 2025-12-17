FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date

Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sector, know what it means, how does it affect you?

Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...

CNG, domestic PNG prices to drop by Rs..., from January 1, know who will benefit the most, check details

VIRAL

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

The legacy of Indian royal families is like living history books, grand tales of palaces, jewels, and unique stories that continue to shine even today. Here are the richest royal families of India according to the blog post by Tring.co.

Shweta Singh | Dec 17, 2025, 09:05 PM IST

1.Royal Family of Jodhpur

Royal Family of Jodhpur
1

Worth Rs 22,400 crore, the Jodhpur royals earned through Umaid Bhawan Palace, tourism, real estate, and elite events, preserving their Rajput heritage.

 

2.Royal Family of Jaipur

Royal Family of Jaipur
2

With Rs 20,000 crore, Jaipur’s royals generated income from City Palace stays, Rambagh Palace, tourism, and curated royal experiences.

 

3.Gaekwads of Baroda

Gaekwads of Baroda
3

Holding Rs 20,000 crore, the Gaekwads drew wealth from land banks, temple trusts, and priceless art collections centred around Laxmi Vilas Palace.

 

4.Royals of Mewar

Royals of Mewar
4

Valued at Rs 10,000 crore, the Mewar royals ran heritage hotels and museums, turning Udaipur into a global tourism hub.

 

5.Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore

Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore
5

With Rs 10,000 crore, the Wadiyars earned from palace tourism, Mysore silk, temple trusts, and real estate.

 

6.Royal House of Bourbon

Royal House of Bourbon
6

Valued at Rs 1,900 crore, the Indo-French family focused on heritage conservation and private investments.

 

7.Royal Family of Jamnagar

Royal Family of Jamnagar
7

With Rs 1,450 crore, Jamnagar’s royals earned through real estate, trusts, and royal memorabilia.

 

8.Nawabs of Pataudi

Nawabs of Pataudi
8

Worth Rs 800 crore, the Pataudi Nawabs combined inherited assets with Bollywood and endorsement income.

 

9.Bhonsale Dynasty

Bhonsale Dynasty
9

Valued at Rs 500 crore, the Bhonsales preserved Maratha heritage through estates, trusts, and cultural holdings.

