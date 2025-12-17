In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...
Shweta Singh | Dec 17, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
1.Royal Family of Jodhpur
Worth Rs 22,400 crore, the Jodhpur royals earned through Umaid Bhawan Palace, tourism, real estate, and elite events, preserving their Rajput heritage.
2.Royal Family of Jaipur
With Rs 20,000 crore, Jaipur’s royals generated income from City Palace stays, Rambagh Palace, tourism, and curated royal experiences.
3.Gaekwads of Baroda
Holding Rs 20,000 crore, the Gaekwads drew wealth from land banks, temple trusts, and priceless art collections centred around Laxmi Vilas Palace.
4.Royals of Mewar
Valued at Rs 10,000 crore, the Mewar royals ran heritage hotels and museums, turning Udaipur into a global tourism hub.
5.Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore
With Rs 10,000 crore, the Wadiyars earned from palace tourism, Mysore silk, temple trusts, and real estate.
6.Royal House of Bourbon
Valued at Rs 1,900 crore, the Indo-French family focused on heritage conservation and private investments.
7.Royal Family of Jamnagar
With Rs 1,450 crore, Jamnagar’s royals earned through real estate, trusts, and royal memorabilia.
8.Nawabs of Pataudi
Worth Rs 800 crore, the Pataudi Nawabs combined inherited assets with Bollywood and endorsement income.
9.Bhonsale Dynasty
Valued at Rs 500 crore, the Bhonsales preserved Maratha heritage through estates, trusts, and cultural holdings.