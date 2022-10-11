Meet IAS Tina Dabi's batchmate Artika Shukla who secured AIR 4th rank in UPSC civil services exam

IAS success story: Artika Shukla quit her MD course midway to pursue her IAS dream.
Artika Shukla secured AIR 4th rank in the 2015 civil services examination in her first attempt at the age of 25. Born on September 5, 1990, she grew up in Gandhinagar, Varanasi. Her father Dr Brijesh Shukla was a renowned doctor and former secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
1. Education
Artika completed her education at St. John's School in Varanasi and was a very good student throughout her school life. After this, she completed his MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi in 2013. (Photo: Twitter)
2. UPSC preparation
Artika took admission in PGIMER, Chandigarh for her MD Pediatrics course, but she left her studies midway in 2014 as she was inspired by her elder brother Gaurav Shukla, who passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012 and joined the IAS cadre. (Photo: Insta/ Artika Shukla)