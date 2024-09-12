Search icon
IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

There are numerous of students across the nation who aspire to serve the country by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and becoming civil servants to take charge of the administration.

Apart from the spirit to do something remarkable for the nation, several factors including -- the attractive IAS salary, benefits, responsibilities, and authority -- attract the young individuals towards the civil service career. Let's take a look. 

1. Basic salary of an IAS officer in India

Basic salary of an IAS officer in India
The basic salary of an IAS officer starts from INR 56,100 per month, with a potential growth range of ₹56,100 – ₹132,000 per month, which further increases on the basis of seniority and designation. 

2. Salary of a highest-rank civil servant in India

Salary of a highest-rank civil servant in India
The highest salary, for the post of cabinet secretary, can go up to Rs 2,50,000 per month, which is achieved after 37 years of experience in the field. 

3. Additional benefits and perks

Additional benefits and perks
In addiition to monthly IAS salary, offiers are entitled to receive several perks including -- Dearness Allowances (DA), House Rent Allowances (HRA), Transport Allowances (TA), and more. 

 

4. 7th Central Pay Commission

7th Central Pay Commission
Under the 7th Central Pay Commission, the IAS Officer pay scale is determined solely based on the 'Basic Pay,' as well as additional allowances like TA (Travel Allowance), DA (Dearness Allowance), and HRA (Housing and Rent Allowance).

5. Some additional perks

Some additional perks
Besides benefits such as DA, HRA, and more, IAS officers receive service quarters, office vehicles, phone bills, electricity bills, household staff, security, etc. 

 

