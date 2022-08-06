IAS Athar Amir Khan's fiancé Mehreen Qazi sets Instagram on fire with pictures of engagement

Dr Mehreen Qazi, fiance of IAS Athar Amir Khan took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of their engagement.
Recently married wife of IAS Athar Amir Khan took to the social networking platform Instagram to share images of their fairytale wedding. After the pictures came out, people have been congratulating the couple.
Athar Amir Khan and Mehreen Qazi are engaged and will soon be tieing the knots, although the dates of their marriage have not been confirmed as of yet.
1. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
Dr Mehreen Qazi shared the pictures of their engagement with her bridesmaids.
2. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
IAS Athar Amir Khan and Mehreen Qazi announced their engagement a few months ago.
3. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
Athar Aamir Khan, a Kashmiri IAS officer, is set to get married for the second time.
4. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
Dr Mehreen reportedly lives in Srinagar's Lal Bazar. Dr Mehreen Qazi has an MD in Medicine, according to her LinkedIn page.
5. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
IAS Athar Amir Khan was previously married to IAS Tina Dabi.
6. Photo: Instagram (Mehreen Qazi)
Dr Mehreen Qazi has a social media following of over 3,33,000 followers, which is massive by Instagram's standards.