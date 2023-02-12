Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here

IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares photo on Instagram.
The beautiful wife of IAS Athar Amir Khan has grabbed netizens' attention yet again. Doctor Mehreen Qazi on Sunday (February 12) posted a photo of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen wearing a grey turtle-neck sweater paired with blue jeans and sunglass. Apart from the gorgeous doctor, the picturesque scenery behind her in the photo is mesmerising.
1. Mehreen Qazi
Mehreen Qazi uploaded the photo with the caption, "Walking in a winter wonderland". Within an hour of uploading the photo, it garnered over 11k likes. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi
Mehreen Qazi is an Indian Physician and the second wife of IAS officer Athar Amir Khan. IAS Athar is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner Srinagar. (Photo: Instagram)
3. IAS and Doctor's wedding
IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got engaged on July 2, 2022, and later tied the knot in October. (Photo: Instagram)
4. IAS Tina Dabi link
IAS Athar Amir Khan was earlier married to IAS Tina Dabi. (Photo: Instagram)