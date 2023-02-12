Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here

IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares photo on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

The beautiful wife of IAS Athar Amir Khan has grabbed netizens' attention yet again. Doctor Mehreen Qazi on Sunday (February 12) posted a photo of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen wearing a grey turtle-neck sweater paired with blue jeans and sunglass. Apart from the gorgeous doctor, the picturesque scenery behind her in the photo is mesmerising.  

 

1. Mehreen Qazi

Mehreen Qazi
1/4

Mehreen Qazi uploaded the photo with the caption, "Walking in a winter wonderland". Within an hour of uploading the photo, it garnered over 11k likes. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi

Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi
2/4

Mehreen Qazi is an Indian Physician and the second wife of IAS officer Athar Amir Khan. IAS Athar is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner Srinagar. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. IAS and Doctor's wedding

IAS and Doctor's wedding
3/4

IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got engaged on July 2, 2022, and later tied the knot in October. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. IAS Tina Dabi link

IAS Tina Dabi link
4/4

IAS Athar Amir Khan was earlier married to IAS Tina Dabi. (Photo: Instagram)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.