VIRAL

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day, observed on February 12 during Valentine’s Week, is a celebration of love, warmth and affection. A hug is not just a simple gesture; it expresses emotions, deepens connections, and can improve mental health.

Monica Singh | Feb 12, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

1.The bear hug

The bear hug
1

A bear hug is a tight, full-body embrace that expresses deep affection, love and protection. It’s often shared between romantic partners or close family members to convey warmth and security.

 

2.Romantic hug

Romantic hug
2

This hug is tender and prolonged, often accompanied by gentle caresses. It symbolises intimacy, passion and deep emotional connection, usually shared between romantic partners.

3.Friendly hug

Friendly hug
3

A friendly hug exchanged between friends conveys care, comfort and reassurance. It's typically short and light, offering affection without any romantic connotations.

4.Family hug

Family hug
4

Hugs shared between family members are filled with warmth and reassurance. They convey unconditional love, protection, and a strong emotional bond. Whether between a parent and child or siblings, these embraces offer comfort and nurturing support.

5.Comforting hug

Comforting hug
5

This hug is given when someone feels sad or distressed. It’s gentle and empathetic, aiming to provide support, understanding and reassurance during difficult times.

6.Side hug

Side hug
6

A side hug is casual and polite, often exchanged in social or professional settings. It’s light and non-intimate, expressing friendliness and warmth without personal closeness.

7.Heart to heart hug

Heart to heart hug
7

In this embrace, both chests meet, fostering a profound emotional connection. It symbolises trust, vulnerability and deep emotional intimacy, typically exchanged with someone you hold dear.

