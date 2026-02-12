Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Monica Singh | Feb 12, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
1.The bear hug
A bear hug is a tight, full-body embrace that expresses deep affection, love and protection. It’s often shared between romantic partners or close family members to convey warmth and security.
2.Romantic hug
This hug is tender and prolonged, often accompanied by gentle caresses. It symbolises intimacy, passion and deep emotional connection, usually shared between romantic partners.
3.Friendly hug
A friendly hug exchanged between friends conveys care, comfort and reassurance. It's typically short and light, offering affection without any romantic connotations.
4.Family hug
Hugs shared between family members are filled with warmth and reassurance. They convey unconditional love, protection, and a strong emotional bond. Whether between a parent and child or siblings, these embraces offer comfort and nurturing support.
5.Comforting hug
This hug is given when someone feels sad or distressed. It’s gentle and empathetic, aiming to provide support, understanding and reassurance during difficult times.
6.Side hug
A side hug is casual and polite, often exchanged in social or professional settings. It’s light and non-intimate, expressing friendliness and warmth without personal closeness.
7.Heart to heart hug
In this embrace, both chests meet, fostering a profound emotional connection. It symbolises trust, vulnerability and deep emotional intimacy, typically exchanged with someone you hold dear.