How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Hinduism describes the universe as part of a vast cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction, involving the roles of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, with various mythological accounts explaining its origins.

Hindu cosmology presents a rich tapestry of beliefs regarding the origins and nature of the universe. Unlike a singular creation story, Hinduism encompasses a series of narratives that illustrate the continuous cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction, emphasizing the roles of key deities such as Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. These accounts not only reflect the complexity of the cosmos but also invite deeper philosophical exploration of existence and the divine.