How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 22, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
1.Kumar Sanu Net Worth
Kumar Sanu is one of Bollywood’s most successful and respected playback singers, especially in the 1990s. With a career spanning decades, he has recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages. According to reports, Kumar Sanu’s estimated net worth is around Rs 110 crore.
2.Rita Bhattacharya
Rita Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife, has no confirmed public information about her individual net worth. However, reports suggest that she received alimony from Kumar Sanu for the upbringing and support of their three son.
3.Jaan Kumar Sanu Net Worth
Jaan Kumar Sanu, one of Kumar Sanu’s sons, stepped into the spotlight after participating in reality television and exploring a career in music and entertainment. As per a report by IWMBuzz, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 4.7 crore.
4.Jiko and Jassi Kumar Sanu
Jaan Kumar Sanu has two siblings, Jiko and Jassi. Unlike Jaan, they have largely stayed away from the limelight. There is currently no publicly available or reliable information about their individual net worth.
5.Saloni Bhattacharya Net Worth
Saloni Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu’s second wife, also maintains a low public profile. At present, there is no credible source that reveals her exact net worth.
6.Shannon K Net Worth
Shannon K, Kumar Sanu’s daughter, began her music career in 2018 with the song A Long Time, collaborating with Poo Bear. She later gained attention in India with the song OMT, featuring Sonu Nigam. According to reports, Shannon K’s estimated net worth is around Rs 41.5 crore, earned through music releases, performances, and acting projects.
7.Annabelle Bhattacharya
Annabelle Bhattacharya is the younger daughter of Kumar Sanu and Saloni Bhattacharya. While she is known for her interest in songwriting, there is no public information about her net worth.