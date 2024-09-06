Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3106234
HomePhotos

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Here are highest paying jobs without a degree in India.

  • Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 06, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Here are a few high-paying jobs without a degree in India.

1. Commercial pilots

Commercial pilots
1/7

Commercial pilots require a high school diploma and a commercial pilot license from India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the US's FAA.

2. Dog trainers

Dog trainers
2/7

Dog trainers teach pets home behavior and service, addressing anxiety issues. No degree required; expertise in understanding animal communication and thought.

3. Makeup artist

Makeup artist
3/7

Makeup artists work in television, arts, and weddings, earning an average salary that brushes the national average, requiring no formal education and proficiency in makeup application.

4. Project coordinators

Project coordinators
4/7

Project coordinators efficiently manage projects, requiring prior experience, attention to detail, and creative problem-solving skills. Employers may prefer candidates with a Professional Certificate or relevant degree.

5. Air hostesses

Air hostesses
5/7

Air hostesses ensure passenger safety and onboard services, require customer service experience, training, and proficiency in multiple languages. Suitable for travel, customer interaction, and professional team environments.

6. Chefs

Chefs
6/7

Chefs and head cooks oversee meal preparation in restaurants, requiring five years of experience, formal training, and dedication to detail, organization, and teamwork in a high-pressure environment.

7. Ethical hacker

Ethical hacker
7/7

Ethical hackers exploit cybersecurity weaknesses, seeking weaknesses without a degree. With computer skills for good, consider becoming an ethical hacker for quick career entry.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Active players with most centuries in international cricket
This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine
Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty
Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews