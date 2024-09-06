Here are highest paying jobs without a degree in India.
1. Commercial pilots
Commercial pilots require a high school diploma and a commercial pilot license from India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the US's FAA.
2. Dog trainers
Dog trainers teach pets home behavior and service, addressing anxiety issues. No degree required; expertise in understanding animal communication and thought.
3. Makeup artist
Makeup artists work in television, arts, and weddings, earning an average salary that brushes the national average, requiring no formal education and proficiency in makeup application.
4. Project coordinators
Project coordinators efficiently manage projects, requiring prior experience, attention to detail, and creative problem-solving skills. Employers may prefer candidates with a Professional Certificate or relevant degree.
5. Air hostesses
Air hostesses ensure passenger safety and onboard services, require customer service experience, training, and proficiency in multiple languages. Suitable for travel, customer interaction, and professional team environments.
6. Chefs
Chefs and head cooks oversee meal preparation in restaurants, requiring five years of experience, formal training, and dedication to detail, organization, and teamwork in a high-pressure environment.
7. Ethical hacker
Ethical hackers exploit cybersecurity weaknesses, seeking weaknesses without a degree. With computer skills for good, consider becoming an ethical hacker for quick career entry.