Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'

Hardik Pandya celebrated India’s T20 World Cup win against New Zealand with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. From doing Garba on the ground to Maheika kissing Hardik, here's are there top five moments that are going viral on social media; which fans find a little 'awkward.'

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

1.Maheika Sharma kissing Hardik Pandya

Maheika Sharma kissing Hardik Pandya
1

This was one of the sweetest moment of Hardik and Maheika at Ind vs NZ T20 WC final. Maheika was spotted giving kisses to beau Hardik, enjoying in themselves, a little away from everyone.

2.Hardik and Maheika dancing

Hardik and Maheika dancing
2

Hardik Pandya chose to celebrate team India's win while dancing with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, away from the entire team. Th couple did few garba steps hand-in-hand. 

3.Hardik and Maheika lying down

Hardik and Maheika lying down
3

Hardik and Maheika's celebration in isolation has also grabbed massive attention online. Fans spotted the duo lying in the middle of the ground, enjoying the win among each other. One fan posted the video online and said, 'No civic sense.'

4.Hardik giving his medal to Maheika

Hardik giving his medal to Maheika
4

Another 'cutesy' moment was when Hardik gave his 'winning' medal to Maheika, giving all credit and love to her for standing as a support system for him in this T20 World Cup tournament. 

5.Hardik and Maheika 'lovey-dovey' moments

Hardik and Maheika 'lovey-dovey' moments
5

When team India was celebrating thier wi with their families on the ground, all eyes were set on the popular couple Hardik and Maheika. Both were spotted treating fans with numerous 'lovey-dovey'. However, they also faced trolling online.

