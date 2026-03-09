Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'

Imtiaz Ali says he wanted Heer to stay alive in Rockstar, reveals why Nargis Fakhri's character died in Ranbir Kapoor film
VIRAL
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
1.Maheika Sharma kissing Hardik Pandya
This was one of the sweetest moment of Hardik and Maheika at Ind vs NZ T20 WC final. Maheika was spotted giving kisses to beau Hardik, enjoying in themselves, a little away from everyone.
2.Hardik and Maheika dancing
Hardik Pandya chose to celebrate team India's win while dancing with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, away from the entire team. Th couple did few garba steps hand-in-hand.
3.Hardik and Maheika lying down
Hardik and Maheika's celebration in isolation has also grabbed massive attention online. Fans spotted the duo lying in the middle of the ground, enjoying the win among each other. One fan posted the video online and said, 'No civic sense.'
4.Hardik giving his medal to Maheika
Another 'cutesy' moment was when Hardik gave his 'winning' medal to Maheika, giving all credit and love to her for standing as a support system for him in this T20 World Cup tournament.
5.Hardik and Maheika 'lovey-dovey' moments
When team India was celebrating thier wi with their families on the ground, all eyes were set on the popular couple Hardik and Maheika. Both were spotted treating fans with numerous 'lovey-dovey'. However, they also faced trolling online.