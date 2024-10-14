1 . Gautam Gambhir birthday

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 43rd birthday today (October 14). Gautam Gambhir is regarded as one of India's finest opening batsmen in all formats of the game. He is known for his remarkable performances in two key ICC white-ball finals, scoring 97 runs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 76 runs in the 2007 T20I World Cup, both of which were crucial to India's triumph in these tournaments.