From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

Explore the top 10 female gaming influencers in India in 2025, from Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani, who are redefining Indian gaming with skill, confidence, and creativity.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 18, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

1.Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare)

Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare)
1

Subscribers: 4.49 million+

Payal Dhare is currently the most popular female gaming YouTuber in India. She began her journey in 2019 with basic equipment and focused mainly on BGMI livestreams.

2.Kaash Plays (Kaashvi Hiranandani)

Kaash Plays (Kaashvi Hiranandani)
2

Subscribers: 1.79 million+

Kaashvi started creating content during the pandemic, initially streaming casual BGMI matches with friends. Her consistent performance and clean content earned her a loyal fanbase.

3.Xyaa (Shagufta Iqbal)

Xyaa (Shagufta Iqbal)
3

Subscribers: 627K+

Xyaa is one of India’s earliest female gaming streamers. She gained recognition for playing RPGs, indie games, and story-based titles that are less common in the Indian gaming scene.

4.Krutika Plays (Krutika Ojha)

Krutika Plays (Krutika Ojha)
4

Subscribers: 885K+

Krutika Ojha rose to fame through BGMI and Free Fire content. Her aggressive playstyle and high-energy streams helped her stand out.

5.Mizo

Mizo
5

Subscribers: 584K+

Mizo is one of the fastest-growing BGMI streamers in India. She started by sharing gameplay highlights and gained attention after a squad wipe clip went viral online.

6.Sharkshe S (Shakshi Shetty)

Sharkshe S (Shakshi Shetty)
6

Subscribers: 529K+

Shakshi Shetty began as a casual BGMI streamer while managing college life. Her aggressive gameplay clips gained popularity on Instagram Reels, pushing her into the spotlight.

7.Ankita C (Ankkita Chauhan)

Ankita C (Ankkita Chauhan)
7

Subscribers: 441K+

Ankkita Chauhan is a well-known name in India’s FPS community. She focuses on Valorant and tactical shooter games.

8.Sherlock Gaming

Sherlock Gaming
8

Subscribers: 303K+

Sherlock Gaming is popular for her BGMI sniping skills and smart strategies. She began streaming daily in 2022 and quickly gained traction after a scrim video went viral.

9.9. Mili Kya Mili (Saloni Kandalgaonkar)

9. Mili Kya Mili (Saloni Kandalgaonkar)
9

Subscribers: 323K+

Mili started with Free Fire and later moved to BGMI. Streaming from a basic setup, her humour and emotional connection with fans helped her grow rapidly.

10.Harshita Shukla

Harshita Shukla
10

Subscribers: 321K+

Harshita is known for her GTA V roleplay and BGMI streams. Her storytelling skills and creative characters helped her go viral, especially through meme pages.

