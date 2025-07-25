Want to think like a billionaire? Try these 5 habits followed by Bill Gates, Narayana Murthy and others

Pakistani Tik Tok star Sumeera Rajput found dead, daughter says she was poisoned for refusing marriage proposal
Monica Singh | Jul 25, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
1.Narayana Murthy
Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder and billionaire, often advocates long working hours, for which he has received much criticism from many. However, his success in life is a testament that there's no substitute for hard work.
2.Bill Gates
Bill Gates' love for reading is truly inspiring! By reading books across various genres, he's able to expand his knowledge, enhance his critical thinking skills and stay ahead of the curve.
3.Elon Musk
Elon Musk's productivity secret lies in his rigorous scheduling technique, mapping out his day in precise 5-minute blocks. This hyper-efficient approach allows him to tackle critical tasks and meetings with maximum focus. By prioritising important meetings for the morning when he's most alert, Musk optimises his productivity.
4.Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and billionaire starts his day early, waking up at 5:30 AM. One can accomplish a lot more in the day by waking up early and working on their goals.
5.Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg's signature style, which typically consists of a grey T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, is more than just a fashion statement; it's a reflection of his values. By wearing the same outfit daily, he's able to save more and invest more mindfully.
6.Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett once said, "The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything." This highlights the importance of establishing healthy boundaries in life, enabling individuals to make informed choices and achieve success.