Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102306
HomePhotos

From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos

Let's have a look at Ambani family's wedding celebration

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 15, 2024, 01:39 PM IST

From Dhirubhai and Kokilaben's iconic union to Anant and Radhika's recent celebration, these unseen glimpses capture the family's elegance. Let's delve into the lavish and traditional Ambani family weddings through exclusive photos. 

1. Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani
1/6

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani tied the knot on February 25, 1955. Their wedding marked the beginning of a legendary partnership that laid the groundwork for the Ambani dynasty.

2. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani:
2/6

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani exchanged vows on March 8, 1985. Their wedding was a grand affair, blending tradition and modernity, symbolizing the strength of their bond and the future of the Ambani legacy.

 

3. Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani
3/6

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's wedding took place on February 14, 1991. Their union brought together two influential families, showcasing elegance and sophistication in a memorable celebration.

4. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
4/6

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding was held on December 12, 2018. The extravagant ceremony combined tradition with contemporary style, uniting two prominent business families in a grand celebration of love.

5. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
5/6

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 9, 2019. Their star-studded wedding exuded glamour and charm, reflecting a blend of luxury and romance in a lavish event.

6. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
6/6

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai in an opulent ceremony. Thousands gathered from all around the world in the streets of Mumbai to watch the grand wedding. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs
Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024
This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews