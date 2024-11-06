5 . Nicole Smith-Ludvik

Emirates, the UAE-based airline, released an ad filmed atop the Burj Khalifa, which quickly sparked a massive reaction on social media. The 30-second ad featured Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, as an Emirates cabin crew member standing on the world’s tallest building. She holds up several placards that read: "Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better."