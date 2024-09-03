From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

Richest kings in history, check full list here:
Discover the opulent lives of the wealthiest monarchs to ever grace the world's stage, from the legendary Mansa Musa, whose gold-laden pilgrimage put Mali on the map of riches, to the majestic Augustus Caesar, whose Roman Empire flourished in wealth and power. These kings epitomize wealth, power, and the splendor of their eras, leaving an indelible mark on history.
1. Mansa Musa
Mansa Musa, also known as Musa I of Mali, was one of the wealthiest and most powerful kings in history. He ruled the Mali Empire in the 14th century. Mansa Musa's wealth came from the vast resources of the Mali Empire, particularly gold. His pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324 is famous for the extravagant display of his wealth, where he distributed so much gold that it caused inflation in the regions he passed through, notably in Cairo. His empire was a significant producer of gold, salt, and other resources, contributing to his immense wealth and influence.
2. Augustus Caesar
Augustus Caesar, also known as Gaius Octavius, was the first Roman emperor and ruled from 27 BC until his death in AD 14. He significantly expanded the Roman Empire's territory, bringing about a period of relative peace known as the Pax Romana. Augustus Caesar's wealth was derived from the vast resources of the Roman Empire, including tribute from conquered territories, taxes, and control over trade routes. His reign marked a time of prosperity and stability in the Roman world.
3. Emperor Shenzong
Emperor Shenzong, also known as Zhao Xu, ruled during the Song Dynasty in China from 1067 to 1085. He is considered one of the wealthiest emperors in Chinese history. Emperor Shenzong's wealth was attributed to the economic prosperity of the Song Dynasty, which was known for its advancements in agriculture, commerce, and technology.
4. Akbar the Great
Akbar the Great, the third Mughal emperor who ruled India from 1556 to 1605, is renowned for his wealth and administrative reforms. Akbar's wealth was derived from the vast resources of the Mughal Empire, including control over lucrative trade routes, agriculture, and taxation. He implemented policies to promote economic growth and cultural development, contributing to the empire's prosperity during his reign.
5. King Solomon
King Solomon ruled the ancient Israelite kingdom in the 10th century BC. His wealth came from trade, tribute from vassal states, and the resources of his kingdom, including gold mines. King Solomon's legendary wealth is described in religious texts and historical accounts, highlighting his opulent reign and the prosperity of his kingdom.
6. Louis XIV
Louis XIV, also known as the Sun King, ruled France from 1643 to 1715. He is known for his extravagant lifestyle and the construction of the Palace of Versailles. Louis XIV's wealth was derived from taxation, control of trade, and the resources of France. His reign was marked by grandeur, cultural achievements, and centralized power, making him one of the wealthiest monarchs in European history.
7. King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz
King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, the former King of Saudi Arabia who ruled from 2005 until his death in 2015, was known for his vast wealth derived from the oil resources of Saudi Arabia. As the custodian of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, King Abdullah held significant religious and political influence in the region. His wealth and power were closely tied to the oil industry, making him one of the richest kings in modern history.