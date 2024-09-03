From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

1/7

Mansa Musa, also known as Musa I of Mali, was one of the wealthiest and most powerful kings in history. He ruled the Mali Empire in the 14th century. Mansa Musa's wealth came from the vast resources of the Mali Empire, particularly gold. His pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324 is famous for the extravagant display of his wealth, where he distributed so much gold that it caused inflation in the regions he passed through, notably in Cairo. His empire was a significant producer of gold, salt, and other resources, contributing to his immense wealth and influence.