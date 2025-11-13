From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Discover the world's most luxurious trains offering extravagant experiences, from the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express to India's Maharajas' Express.

Monica Singh | Nov 13, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

1.Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE)

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE)
1

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) is an iconic luxury train, featuring beautifully restored 1920s Art Deco carriages. Its Grand Suite, offering a double bed, separate living area, and marble en-suite bathroom, makes it a lavish 2-day, 1-night journey from Paris to Venice. With fares reaching up to USD 15,500 per person.

2.Golden Eagle Danube Express

Golden Eagle Danube Express
2

Operating across Eastern Europe, the Golden Eagle Danube Express offers all-inclusive luxury tours. Its 12-day 'Balkan Explorer' route from Venice to Istanbul costs around USD 24,895 per person for a Superior Deluxe cabin. This journey includes meals, drinks, off-train excursions, and onboard entertainment.

3.The Palace on Wheels (India)

The Palace on Wheels (India)
3

The Palace on Wheels provides a luxurious travel experience through Rajasthan, visiting destinations such as Jaipur and Udaipur. Prices begin at USD 6,832 per person for a deluxe cabin, while the Presidential Suite is available for USD 12,285 for a 7-day journey. 

4.Maharajas' Express

Maharajas' Express
4

Known as India’s most luxurious train, the Maharajas' Express offers a royal experience across North and West India. The Presidential Suite can cost up to USD 25,000 per person for a 7-day journey. This train covers iconic sites such as the Taj Mahal and Ranthambore National Park.

5.Deccan Odyssey (India)

Deccan Odyssey (India)
5

The Deccan Odyssey mirrors the elegance of India’s royal past while offering modern comforts like a private butler, gourmet dining, and a spa. The Presidential Suite on a 7-night journey costs about USD 10,500 per person.

6.Rovos Rail – Pride of Africa

Rovos Rail – Pride of Africa
6

Rovos Rail offers one of the longest luxury train journeys, with a 15-day safari from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam costing up to USD 28,600 per person for the Royal Suite. The Royal Suite features a Victorian bath and a separate lounge, offering the epitome of luxury while travelling through Africa’s stunning landscapes. 

7.Belmond Royal Scotsman

Belmond Royal Scotsman
7

Offering intimate journeys through the Scottish Highlands, the Belmond Royal Scotsman ensures luxury with only 40 guests on board. The 8-day Grand Tour of Scotland can cost up to USD 14,500 per person. 

8.Which is the Most Expensive Train in India?

Which is the Most Expensive Train in India?
8

The Maharajas' Express stands as the most luxurious and expensive train in India. With a range of exclusive week-long journeys covering North-West and Central India, it offers suites that are priced in the millions of rupees. The train’s 'Navratna' Presidential Suite is the epitome of opulence, offering one of the most extravagant rail experiences globally.

9.Which is Asia’s Leading Luxury Train?

Which is Asia’s Leading Luxury Train?
9

The title of 'Asia’s Leading Luxury Train' has been shared between the Maharajas' Express and Deccan Odyssey. Both trains have won the prestigious World Travel Award for their exceptional service, luxury, and the curated itineraries that offer guests a unique exploration of India’s rich heritage and scenic beauty.

10.Which Train Has the Most Expensive Ticket in the World?

Which Train Has the Most Expensive Ticket in the World?
10

The Maharajas' Express takes the crown for the most expensive single ticket in the world. Its exclusive Presidential Suite ('Navratna') can cost up to USD 25,000 for a 7-day, 6-night journey for two people. The suite includes two bedrooms, a private lounge, a dining area and a personal valet.

