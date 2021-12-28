From 'Maggi milkshake' to 'Fanta Omelette': A glimpse at weirdest food trends of 2021

When it comes to food experiments, there is no dearth of it. However, 2021 gave us many bizarre food moments that left us shocked on social media.
The year 2021 will be remembered for many things, perhaps the most because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on a lighter note it will also be remembered for many weird experiments, one being bizarre food cocktails that left netizens flabbergasted.
The year saw many food enthusiasts do experiments with popular food items in India that gave us a whole new variety of dishes, mostly those which may not go down too well with our taste bugs. And thanks to social media that it has kept us updated on such food experiments.
1. Maggi mirch ka tadka
Have you heard of the 'Maggi mirch ka tadka' recipe this year. The universal fast food underwent a weird transformation this year by getting stuffed inside big green chillies. This unusual Maggi experiment tops our chart of bizarre Indian food items this year.
This new version named the stuffed chilly Maggi, became viral on the internet where the noodles were seen stuffed generously inside a big green mirchi or green chilli. People reacted to this version of Maggi in their own way. "Maggi mirch ka tadka, poora Twitter bhadka," a user commented.
One even went to the extent to write, "Enough! Time to have an Indian Penal Code separately drafted only to penalize such ghastly acts of inhumanity."
(Image Source: Twitter)
2. Rasgulla chaat
But that was not all. We have some even worse food combos that left Netizens dumbstruck. Who could have thought that one day the popular Bengali sweet rasgulla would undergo such a drastic change. If you have not yet heard of the rasgulla chaat, here we bring you more about it.
This year a video of a food blogger named Anjali Dhingra went viral where she could be seen tasting a weird combination of rasgulla chaat with sev, yogurt and chutneys. In a video, the food blogger was seen tasting the tikki rasgulla chaat for the first time and her expression gave it away.
(Image Source: Instagram)
3. Maggi milkshake
Have you ever heard or tasted the 'Maggi milkshake'? If not, we suggest you better do it at your own risk as we do not recommend such combinations. The latest fusion dish this year, mixing Maggi with milkshake, left social media users aghast.
The image, shared on Twitter featured two tall glasses filled with milk, generously topped with Maggi. The Maggi on top was mixed in with the milk, with the carrots and peas in the noodles still visible on top. The image went viral on Twitter causing a huge debate on social media.
(Image Source: Twitter)
4. Fanta Omelette
Have you ever heard about the 'Fanta Omelette' which has left many foodies confused this year. A street food stall in Gujarat has been preparing this weird sweet-and-spicy rendition of the egg dish made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs and this doesn't come cheap.
The recipe went viral, after a popular YouTube channel Food Blogger, Indian Eat Mania, featured the Surat eatery in one of its episodes. But that's not all. The food stall owner also makes combos like ThumsUp Fry, Limca Fry dishes.
Served with pav (bread), the eggs are paired with a gravy made up of the soda drink along with spices, mashed potatoes and green chutney. The omelette is then garnished with loads of cheese and served hot with the remaining soda.
(Image Source: Youtube)
5. Butter chicken golgappe
A Twitter user named Devlina gave us a glimpse of the odd dish this year named Butter chicken golgappe. She posted the image of this weird food combo ordered from a a food delivery outlet. It shows regular atta golgappas stuffed with chicken and topped with sev. She captioned the post, "Sh1t no one needs in life".
(Image Source: Twitter)