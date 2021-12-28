From 'Maggi milkshake' to 'Fanta Omelette': A glimpse at weirdest food trends of 2021

When it comes to food experiments, there is no dearth of it. However, 2021 gave us many bizarre food moments that left us shocked on social media.

The year 2021 will be remembered for many things, perhaps the most because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on a lighter note it will also be remembered for many weird experiments, one being bizarre food cocktails that left netizens flabbergasted.

The year saw many food enthusiasts do experiments with popular food items in India that gave us a whole new variety of dishes, mostly those which may not go down too well with our taste bugs. And thanks to social media that it has kept us updated on such food experiments.