From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Here are 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated over 1,000 sites worldwide as World Heritage Sites, recognising their cultural, natural, or mixed significance. While many of these sites are accessible at a minimal cost, some of the most unique and sought-after destinations come with a higher price tag. In this article we will you about 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites offer unforgettable experiences for travellers but have high entry fees.
1. Aldabra Atoll - Seychelles
Aldabra Atoll, located in the Seychelles, is one of the largest atolls in the world. It is renowned for its pristine coral reefs, unique biodiversity, and being a critical habitat for endangered species such as the Aldabra giant tortoise. The atoll is a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its exceptional natural beauty and ecological significance. Its entery fee is between ₹13,000 to ₹20,000.
2. Brazilian Atlantic Islands
The Brazilian Atlantic Islands feature a collection of protected areas off the coast of Brazil, including Fernando de Noronha and Atol das Rocas Reserves. These islands are known for their rich marine life, stunning landscapes, and diverse ecosystems, making them a haven for biodiversity and conservation efforts. It will cost approximately USD 68 to enter the Island.
3. Galapagos Islands - Ecuador
The Galapagos Islands, will cost you somewhere between ₹21,000 to ₹35,000, situated in Ecuador, are famous for their unique and diverse wildlife that inspired Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. These volcanic islands are home to species found nowhere else on Earth, such as the Galapagos giant tortoise and marine iguana. The site is a living laboratory of evolution and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
4. Kilimanjaro National Park - Tanzania
Kilimanjaro National Park, located in Tanzania, is home to Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak. The park encompasses a range of ecosystems, from tropical rainforests to alpine deserts, providing habitat for a variety of flora and fauna. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a popular activity, attracting adventurers from around the world to witness its breathtaking landscapes. It will cost USD 70 per person.
5. Lalibela - Ethiopia
Lalibela, a town in Ethiopia, is famous for its rock-hewn churches, which are considered architectural wonders and significant religious sites. These churches, carved out of solid rock, are a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the medieval Ethiopian civilisation. Lalibela is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a pilgrimage destination for many Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. To discover this site you will have to pay USD 50, which does not include tour guide fee.
6. Petra - Jordan
Petra, located in Jordan, is an ancient city carved into rose-red cliffs by the Nabateans over 2,000 years ago. This archaeological marvel features impressive rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Treasury and Monastery. Petra's historical significance, architectural beauty, and unique desert setting have earned it a place as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To discover this ancient marvel you need to pay USD 70 for one day.
7. Rapa Nui on Easter Island - Chile
Rapa Nui, commonly known as Easter Island, is a remote island in Chile's Pacific Ocean. It is renowned for its mysterious moai statues, massive stone figures that dot the island's landscape. These statues are a testament to the island's Polynesian heritage and artistic achievements. Rapa Nui's cultural significance and enigmatic history have led to its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The entry fee for this site is USD 80.