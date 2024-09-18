From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated over 1,000 sites worldwide as World Heritage Sites, recognising their cultural, natural, or mixed significance. While many of these sites are accessible at a minimal cost, some of the most unique and sought-after destinations come with a higher price tag. In this article we will you about 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites offer unforgettable experiences for travellers but have high entry fees.