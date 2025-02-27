7 . Man takes 92-year-old mother in cart to Mahakumbh Mela

A touching moment emerged from the story of a 65-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar, who selflessly pulled a bullock cart carrying his 92-year-old mother to the Triveni Sangam for a sacred bath. Despite struggling with severe health issues, the devoted son attributed his improved condition to his mother's blessings and sought to repay her by fulfilling her desire to attend the holy event. His remarkable display of filial devotion earned him the title "Kalyug ka Shravan" online, resonating with millions and evoking the legendary tale of Shravan Kumar.