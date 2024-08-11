From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Discover unexpected nicknames for familiar countries.
1. Canada: The Great White North
This nickname is a reference to Canada's vast, snowy territory and its cold climate.
2. Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice
A perfect description of Iceland's contrasting landscapes: glaciers and volcanoes.
3. New Zealand: The Land of the Long White Cloud
This poetic nickname comes from Māori mythology and refers to the often cloud-covered mountains.
4. Brazil: Land of the Palms
Reflecting its lush tropical rainforests and abundant palm trees, Brazil is aptly named the "Land of the Palms."
5. Bhutan: Land of the Thunder Dragon