From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Discover unexpected nicknames for familiar countries.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 11, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Beyond the familiar, countries have colorful nicknames. Discover the surprising monikers that paint a vivid picture of nations around the world.

1. Canada: The Great White North

Canada: The Great White North
1/5

This nickname is a reference to Canada's vast, snowy territory and its cold climate.

 

2. Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice

Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice
2/5

A perfect description of Iceland's contrasting landscapes: glaciers and volcanoes.

 

3. New Zealand: The Land of the Long White Cloud

New Zealand: The Land of the Long White Cloud
3/5

This poetic nickname comes from Māori mythology and refers to the often cloud-covered mountains.

 

4. Brazil: Land of the Palms

Brazil: Land of the Palms
4/5

Reflecting its lush tropical rainforests and abundant palm trees, Brazil is aptly named the "Land of the Palms."

 

5. Bhutan: Land of the Thunder Dragon

Bhutan: Land of the Thunder Dragon
5/5

