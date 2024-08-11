trendingPhotosDetail

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Discover unexpected nicknames for familiar countries.

Beyond the familiar, countries have colorful nicknames. Discover the surprising monikers that paint a vivid picture of nations around the world.

1. Canada: The Great White North

1/5 This nickname is a reference to Canada's vast, snowy territory and its cold climate.

2. Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice

2/5 A perfect description of Iceland's contrasting landscapes: glaciers and volcanoes.

3. New Zealand: The Land of the Long White Cloud

3/5 This poetic nickname comes from Māori mythology and refers to the often cloud-covered mountains.

4. Brazil: Land of the Palms

4/5 Reflecting its lush tropical rainforests and abundant palm trees, Brazil is aptly named the "Land of the Palms."