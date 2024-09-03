From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Here are 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India which have now become an integral part of Indian cuisine.
Mughal dishes reflect the rich culinary heritage of the Mughal Empire and continue to be enjoyed for their unique flavors and historical significance. These dishes not only reflect the culinary legacy of the Mughal era but also continue to be cherished and enjoyed by food enthusiasts in India and beyond. Let's explore 6 dishes that Mughals have brought to India:
1. Biryani
Biryani was introduced by the Mughal Emperor Babur in the 16th century. It is a flavourful rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, meat (often chicken or mutton), and sometimes vegetables. The dish is slow-cooked to allow the flavors to blend harmoniously.
2. Shahi Tukda
Shahi Tukda, also known as Double ka Meetha, was introduced by Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar during the mid-19th century. This royal dessert features deep-fried bread slices soaked in sweetened milk, garnished with nuts, saffron, and cardamom, creating a rich and indulgent treat fit for royalty.
3. Kebabs
Kebabs are pieces of meat or vegetables marinated in a mixture of spices and grilled or roasted. The Mughal Emperor Jahangir is credited with popularizing kebabs in India. It was introduced by him in the 16th century. Varieties like Seekh Kebab and Galouti Kebab are popular examples.
4. Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun is a popular Indian dessert introduced by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the year 1638. These soft, deep-fried dumplings made from khoya (reduced milk) are soaked in sugar syrup flavored with rose water, cardamom, and saffron, creating a sweet and aromatic treat enjoyed during festivals and celebrations.
5. Pulao
Pulao is a rice dish cooked with fragrant spices, vegetables, and sometimes meat. Unlike biryani, pulao is a one-pot dish where the rice is cooked with the meat and vegetables in a seasoned broth. The Mughals introduced various versions of pulao, including vegetable pulao, chicken pulao, and mutton pulao.
6. Jalebi
Jalebi, a spiral-shaped sweet treat, was brought to India by Emperor Jahangir in the early 17th century. Made from deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup, jalebi is crispy on the outside, syrupy on the inside, and often enjoyed hot as a delightful dessert or snack.