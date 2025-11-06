From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
1.Anunay Sood: 1.4 Million Followers
Anunay Sood, one of India’s most recognised travel creators, who recently died in November, was known for his breathtaking photography and cinematic travel videos. His Instagram feed is a perfect blend of storytelling and stunning visuals from across the globe.
2.Tanya Khanijow: 1.1 Million Followers
Tanya Khanijow is a solo traveller who has inspired women across India to travel independently and confidently. With her detailed travel guides, vlogs, and budget-friendly itineraries, Tanya makes travel accessible to everyone.
3.Shenaz Treasury: 1.4 Million Followers
A familiar name from television and films, Shenaz Treasury has reinvented herself as one of India’s most charming travel influencers. Her Instagram showcases her love for beaches, wildlife, and cultural exploration.
4.Dimpi Sanghvi: 4.9 Million Followers
Dimpi Sanghvi has built an enormous fan base with her visually stunning travel reels and destination videos. Her luxurious yet relatable content has inspired millions to dream bigger and travel better.
5.Shashank Sanghvi: 3.3 Million Followers
Partnering with Dimpi, Shashank Sanghvi creates high-quality travel content that blends fashion, lifestyle, and exploration.
6.Shakir Subhan: 2.1 Million Followers
Shakir Subhan's engaging style and raw travel vlogs have made him a favourite among younger audiences. Shakir explores destinations both in India and abroad, often mixing humour and real-life experiences in his content.
7.Savi & Vid: 1.2 Million Followers
The husband-wife duo Savi and Vid left their corporate jobs to pursue a life full of travel, and since then, have visited over 100 countries.