Photos

VIRAL

VIRAL

From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure

Let’s look at seven of India’s most loved travel influencers who have turned their passion for exploring into a full-time lifestyle.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 01:32 PM IST

1.Anunay Sood: 1.4 Million Followers

Anunay Sood: 1.4 Million Followers
1

Anunay Sood, one of India’s most recognised travel creators, who recently died in November, was known for his breathtaking photography and cinematic travel videos. His Instagram feed is a perfect blend of storytelling and stunning visuals from across the globe.

2.Tanya Khanijow: 1.1 Million Followers

Tanya Khanijow: 1.1 Million Followers
2

Tanya Khanijow is a solo traveller who has inspired women across India to travel independently and confidently. With her detailed travel guides, vlogs, and budget-friendly itineraries, Tanya makes travel accessible to everyone.

3.Shenaz Treasury: 1.4 Million Followers

Shenaz Treasury: 1.4 Million Followers
3

A familiar name from television and films, Shenaz Treasury has reinvented herself as one of India’s most charming travel influencers. Her Instagram showcases her love for beaches, wildlife, and cultural exploration.

4.Dimpi Sanghvi: 4.9 Million Followers

Dimpi Sanghvi: 4.9 Million Followers
4

Dimpi Sanghvi has built an enormous fan base with her visually stunning travel reels and destination videos. Her luxurious yet relatable content has inspired millions to dream bigger and travel better.

5.Shashank Sanghvi: 3.3 Million Followers

Shashank Sanghvi: 3.3 Million Followers
5

Partnering with Dimpi, Shashank Sanghvi creates high-quality travel content that blends fashion, lifestyle, and exploration. 

6.Shakir Subhan: 2.1 Million Followers

Shakir Subhan: 2.1 Million Followers
6

Shakir Subhan's engaging style and raw travel vlogs have made him a favourite among younger audiences. Shakir explores destinations both in India and abroad, often mixing humour and real-life experiences in his content.

7.Savi & Vid: 1.2 Million Followers

Savi & Vid: 1.2 Million Followers
7

The husband-wife duo Savi and Vid left their corporate jobs to pursue a life full of travel, and since then, have visited over 100 countries.

