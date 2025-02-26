5 . Shristi Mittal and Gulraj Behl (Rs 500 crore approximately)

In 2013, steel tycoon Pramod Mittal’s daughter, Shristi Mittal, married Gulraj Behl in a grand three-day wedding in Barcelona, costing around Rs 500 crore. With 500 guests, a menu by celebrity chef Sergi Arola, a 60-kg cake, and a ceremony at the National Museum of Catalan Art, the event was captured by helicopters for an aerial view.