1 . Miyazaki mango

You'll be surprised to know that the Miyazaki mango, also known as the 'Egg of the Sun', is not only India's most expensive mango but also one of the costliest in the world, with its price estimated up to Rs 3 lakh per kg. What makes it so pricey is its specific farming conditions, with each mango requiring specific amount of sunlight and extreme care.