Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104628
HomePhotos

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Here are scientists who have made significant contributions to world

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 28, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

There is no doubt that all the scientific discoveries and inventions to date have revolutionised every aspect of our life. It has strongly influenced the way we think and the way we lead our lives. Here are some scientists who have made significant contributions to world:

1. Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein
1/7

Albert Einstein was a famous theoretical physicist known for developing the theory of relativity, one of the two pillars of modern physics. His most famous equation, E=mc^2, revolutionised our understanding of energy and mass, showing their equivalence. Einstein's work on the photoelectric effect also contributed to the foundation of quantum theory. He received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for this discovery. 

2. Michael Faraday

Michael Faraday
2/7

Michael Faraday was an English scientist who made significant contributions to the fields of electromagnetism and electrochemistry. He is best known for his work on electromagnetic induction, which laid the foundation for the development of electric generators and transformers. In addition to his work on electromagnetism, Faraday also made important contributions to the understanding of electrolysis and the laws of electrolysis.

3. Charles Darwin

Charles Darwin
3/7

Charles Darwin, an English naturalist, is best known for his groundbreaking work on the theory of evolution by natural selection. His seminal work, "On the Origin of Species," published in 1859, presented compelling evidence for the idea that all species of life have descended over time from common ancestors. Darwin's theory of evolution revolutionised the field of biology, providing a unifying explanation for the diversity of life on Earth. 

4. Galileo Galilei

Galileo Galilei
4/7

Galileo Galilei was an Italian astronomer, physicist, and engineer who played a major role in the Scientific Revolution. He is often referred to as the "father of observational astronomy" for his contributions to the field. Galileo made significant advancements in the understanding of the universe through his use of the telescope to study celestial objects.

 

5. Louis Pasteur

Louis Pasteur
5/7

Louis Pasteur, a French biologist and chemist, is known for his groundbreaking discoveries in microbiology and immunology. His pioneering work laid the foundation for the germ theory of disease, which revolutionised medicine and public health practices. Pasteur's experiments on fermentation led to the development of pasteurization, a process that kills harmful bacteria in food and beverages.

6. Marie Curie

Marie Curie
6/7

Marie Curie, a pioneering scientist, made remarkable contributions to the fields of physics and chemistry, particularly in the study of radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and remains the only person to have won Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields.

7. Isaac Newton

Isaac Newton
7/7

Isaac Newton, a prominent English mathematician and physicist, is widely recognised for his foundational contributions to classical mechanics and his formulation of the laws of motion and universal gravitation. His work laid the groundwork for modern physics and revolutionised our understanding of the natural world.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision
India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...
From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews