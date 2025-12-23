Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Kwala and Schull Tech Partner to Strengthen Africa’s Web3 Infrastructure
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade: What it means for developers and the future of Web3?
After Hasina, Tarique Rahman emerges as key figure in India-Bangladesh equation
Rapper Badshah creates history, becomes first Indian to own rare 'Barbie' Rolex watch worth Rs 9 crores
Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, THIS 8 lane expressway to cut time between two cities, set to open by...; Check details here
Major trouble for Kapil Sharma, PPL India takes comedian, Netflix to Bombay High Court due to this reason: Report
SWIFT, JPMorgan and Deutsche Börse Pilot unified deposit bridge, signaling a new phase of tokenised banking
Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect
Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him
CAT 2025 result: How are candidates shortlisted for IIM interviews? Here's everything you need to know
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 23, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
1.Social media sparks family tension
The famous Beckham family story unfolded publicly when fans noticed that Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria, were not following each other on social media. This detail quickly sparked speculation and headlines suggesting a deeper family rift.
2.David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham, born in London, became a prominent football figure. His life changed in 1997 when he met Spice Girls member Victoria Adams. They married on July 4, 1999, at a castle near Dublin and have four children.
3.Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham, born in 1999, is the eldest child of David and Victoria. He met actress and model Nicola Peltz at Coachella in 2017, but their relationship truly began in late 2019. The couple made their relationship public in early 2020 and married in 2022 in a high-profile ceremony.
4.Romeo James Beckham
Romeo Beckham, born on September 1, 2002, is the second son of David and Victoria. He briefly pursued football, following in his father’s footsteps, before shifting focus to modelling.
5.Cruz Beckham
Cruz Beckham was born on February 20, 2005, in Madrid, Spain. Cruz has shown a strong interest in music and released his debut single, 'If Every Day Was Christmas,' at a young age.
6.Harper Seven Beckham
Harper Seven Beckham, born on July 10, 2011, in Los Angeles, was celebrated worldwide as David and Victoria’s first daughter after three sons. Now 14 years old, Harper is the youngest member of the Beckham family and is often seen accompanying her parents to public events.