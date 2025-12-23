FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Explore football icon David Beckham’s family tree, from wife Victoria Beckham and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, amid recent family tensions and social media drama.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 23, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

1.Social media sparks family tension

Social media sparks family tension
1

The famous Beckham family story unfolded publicly when fans noticed that Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria, were not following each other on social media. This detail quickly sparked speculation and headlines suggesting a deeper family rift.

2.David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
2

David Beckham, born in London, became a prominent football figure. His life changed in 1997 when he met Spice Girls member Victoria Adams. They married on July 4, 1999, at a castle near Dublin and have four children.

3.Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz
3

Brooklyn Beckham, born in 1999, is the eldest child of David and Victoria. He met actress and model Nicola Peltz at Coachella in 2017, but their relationship truly began in late 2019. The couple made their relationship public in early 2020 and married in 2022 in a high-profile ceremony.

4.Romeo James Beckham

Romeo James Beckham
4

Romeo Beckham, born on September 1, 2002, is the second son of David and Victoria. He briefly pursued football, following in his father’s footsteps, before shifting focus to modelling.

5.Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham
5

Cruz Beckham was born on February 20, 2005, in Madrid, Spain. Cruz has shown a strong interest in music and released his debut single, 'If Every Day Was Christmas,' at a young age.

6.Harper Seven Beckham

Harper Seven Beckham
6

Harper Seven Beckham, born on July 10, 2011, in Los Angeles, was celebrated worldwide as David and Victoria’s first daughter after three sons. Now 14 years old, Harper is the youngest member of the Beckham family and is often seen accompanying her parents to public events.

