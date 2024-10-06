Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111707
HomePhotos

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Ocean, as tranquil as it appears, carries a great depth with many secrets that are yet to be unearthed! Several media reports say that we have barely explored any of it.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 06, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

From black holes to petrifying creatures, the ocean is full of deepest secrets that are terrifying yet fascinating. Let's dive into some of the chilling facts about oceans. 

1. Black holes

Black holes
1/5

One of the interesting facts about oceans is the existence of black holes, which do not spare anything in its path. Black holes have consistently grabbed researchers' attention and there is a lot to discover yet. 

2. The scary depth of the ocean

The scary depth of the ocean
2/5

The average depth of an ocean is around 12,100 feet. Even the sunlight cannot make its way to the deepest point in the ocean, which is filled with darkness. 

3. Oceans are filled with ship wrecks

Oceans are filled with ship wrecks
3/5

Besides RMS Titanic, estimates say that the deep ocean floor is home to a staggering three million wrecked ship vessels. 

4. Colossal squids exist

Colossal squids exist
4/5

Colossal squids aren't just a myth. Researchers have claimed that the deep oceans house these creatures, along with dragon-fish and vampire squids. 

5. Oceans can crush you to death

Oceans can crush you to death
5/5

Divers are instrusted to dive only about 130 feet deep. The deeper they go, the higher is the pressure exerted by the water. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics
Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine
5 electric cars with the longest range
10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing
India’s most expensive cars and their owners
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews