Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Ocean, as tranquil as it appears, carries a great depth with many secrets that are yet to be unearthed! Several media reports say that we have barely explored any of it.

From black holes to petrifying creatures, the ocean is full of deepest secrets that are terrifying yet fascinating. Let's dive into some of the chilling facts about oceans.

1. Black holes

1/5 One of the interesting facts about oceans is the existence of black holes, which do not spare anything in its path. Black holes have consistently grabbed researchers' attention and there is a lot to discover yet.

2. The scary depth of the ocean

2/5 The average depth of an ocean is around 12,100 feet. Even the sunlight cannot make its way to the deepest point in the ocean, which is filled with darkness.

3. Oceans are filled with ship wrecks

3/5 Besides RMS Titanic, estimates say that the deep ocean floor is home to a staggering three million wrecked ship vessels.

4. Colossal squids exist

4/5 Colossal squids aren't just a myth. Researchers have claimed that the deep oceans house these creatures, along with dragon-fish and vampire squids.

5. Oceans can crush you to death