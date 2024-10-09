Search icon
Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never fails to surprise us with spectacular views of the universe. The NASA has a lot to share about our home planet -- the earth.

  Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 09, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

The images shared by NASA are conducive to learning more and more about the universe, how it changes and what kind of incidents it often witnesses. Let's dive into some of the stunning pictures of the earth shared by NASA. 

1. A view of India

A view of India
1/5

This picture, showcasing a mesmerising view of India visible from space, was acquired by a 70 mm lens on a modified Hasselblad film camera, on September 14, 1996. 

2. Earth and moon from mercury

Earth and moon from mercury
2/5

Captured by NASA’s Mercury Surface, Space Environment, Geochemistry, and Ranging (MESSENGER) spacecraft, this wonderful view of the earth and moon was taken on May 6, 2010. 

3. Total solar eclipse covers North America

Total solar eclipse covers North America
3/5

The picture was taken on April 8, 2024, as millions of Americans saw day turn temporarily to night as the Moon passed between the Sun and Earth to create a total solar eclipse.

4. A unique view of the earth and moon

A unique view of the earth and moon
4/5

Captured on July 16, 2015, the picture shows a unique view of the Moon as it passed between the spacecraft and Earth.

5. Earthrise reimagined

Earthrise reimagined
5/5

On December 24, 1968, during a live Christmas Eve broadcast from orbit around the Moon, Apollo 8 astronauts shared a spectacular image of Earth rising on the lunar horizon.

